At least 1 dead after crash involving semi, vehicle carrying 3 children in southern Minnesota

VAIL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — At least one person is dead after a crash in southern Minnesota that involved three children under 4 and a semi truck.

It's unclear who was killed or injured in the crash, but the Minnesota State Patrol classified it as fatal. It happened on Highway 68 at County Road 6 in Redwood County just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The patrol said a semi truck and a pickup truck collided in the intersection. A 25-year-old woman from Wheaton was driving the pickup, and three children ages 4, 2 and 1 were her passengers.

A 63-year-old man from Redwood Falls was driving the semi.

The patrol is expected to release more information about the crash on Tuesday.

Another southern Minnesota crash left two young children hospitalized over the weekend. The single-vehicle crash in Webster Township on Saturday killed 30-year-old Nathan Thomas of Dundas, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office. The 33-year-old woman who was driving was critically injured and taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Two boys, one 2 months old and the other just under 2 years old, were taken to the same hospital for "urgent medical care," the sheriff's office said.