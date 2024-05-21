Fans and businesses alike are excited as the Wolves chase a championship title

Local businesses are taking advantage over the Timberwolves playoff run

MINNEAPOLIS — Everyone is howling with the Wolves as they chase the team's first-ever championship. Anthony Edward's viral invitation is giving local businesses, a big assist.

An electric game, followed by "bring ya ass" has taken the state by storm quickly becoming the unofficial state slogan.

"I think it's an exciting time for Minnesota sports fans," said Maddie Schmitz, Owner of Something Sweet by Maddie Lu.

Schmitz said after watching the interaction and hearing Edwards quick response she knew it would be a golden opportunity. She created two designs, a basketball one and a sugar cookie with the infamous words.

Schmitz posted the design on social media, and it's been busy at the store ever since.

"We have sold out of these cookies twice already and we opened at 11 this morning it's only 1pm right now," Schmitz laughed.

From cookies, to T-shirts, it's not hard to find businesses in on the state's new catch-phrase.

"As soon as he said that I laughed out loud and instantly knew social media is going to go crazy," said Landon Johnson, SotaSticks owner.

Johnson owns SotaSticks, an apparel company paying homage to great sports moments.

"When there's moments like Sunday night, we will jump on and release a shirt," said Johnson.

He designed three shirts each with the slogan, but different backgrounds. Since posting on Monday, Johnson said there's been more than 3,000 orders placed. A major win for his small business.

"Moments like this can really make the year we haven't had a big pop off like this for probably a year," Johnson said.

With a thrilling season so far, Schmitz said it was easy to join in on the fun.

"I think it's kind of hard not to get on board with it because we've all just been deprived of a good sports team for so long," she said.

As she continues to keep up with the demand for cookies, she has this message for Charles Barkley.

"If you're in the area and you have a sweet tooth, why don't you "bring ya ass" to something sweet," Schmitz laughed.

Both business owners say they will take orders through the week and reassess.