Family of Minnesota native Maj. Jeffrey Hoernemann speaks after Osprey crash

ANDOVER, Minn. — The family of an Air Force major from Minnesota who is presumed dead after an Osprey crash off the coast of Japan says he "loved to fly" the aircraft and "was never afraid of it."

Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, of Andover, Minnesota, was one of eight crew members on the aircraft that crashed on Nov. 29. According to the Air Force, the remains of three airmen have been recovered and the remains of three more have been located and will be recovered. Two airmen are still unaccounted for, but the military said it is now focused on search and recovery operations, rather than rescue.

Maj. Jeffrey Hoernemann Hoernemann Family

Hoernemann's family released the following statement via the Air Force Thursday:

"As we mourn, we have hope and faith that Jeff will be found soon. Jeff was proud to have been chosen to fly the CV-22B Osprey. He loved to fly the hybrid aircraft and was never afraid of it. He was very happy when he got the chance to fly full-time with the Air Force. Our hearts go out to the families of Jeff's wingmen, who are also dealing with this tragedy."

His family also shared a text conversation Hoernemann had with his mother before the flight.

Hoernemann family

"Today is the big day," he wrote to his mother. "Headed in to fly now!"

"Good luck," she said. "Please let us know how it goes … Love you so much."

"Love you too," he said.

The Air Force announced Wednesday it will ground its entire fleet of Osprey aircraft after discovering the Japan crash may have been caused by an equipment malfunction.

Note: The video above originally aired Dec. 5, 2023.