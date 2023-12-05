Minnesotan Maj. Jeffrey Hoernemann among crew members missing after Osprey crash near Japan, AP reports

Several missing after Osprey crash Several missing after Osprey crash as Japan asks U.S. to ground aircraft 03:25

WASHINGTON — A Minnesotan is among the service members who are missing after last week's Osprey aircraft crash off the coast of Japan.

The Associated Press reports 32-year-old United States Air Force Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, of Andover, Minnesota, is among the eight crew member who were lost following the crash on Nov. 29.

A Japan Coast Guard vessel and a helicopter conduct a search and rescue operation at the site where a U.S. Air Force V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off Yakushima Island, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, Nov. 30, 2023. Kyodo via REUTERS

Hoernemann was "a CV-22 instructor pilot and officer in charge of training, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan," according to the AP.

CBS News reports divers with the U.S. military and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force found much of the Osprey's fuselage Monday near Yakushima, which is about 600 miles northeast of its destination: Kadena Air Base on Okinawa.

Divers found the bodies of five crew members in the fuselage. It is not clear if Hoernemann was among those crew members.

