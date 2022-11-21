Watch CBS News
Local News

Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

Apartment fire in Edina displaces dozens of residents
Apartment fire in Edina displaces dozens of residents 01:51

EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing.  

At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road.

"Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping.

"You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but that's all we had, so we lost everything unfortunately."

To make matters worse, Idelkope had just finished a costly remodeling project.

"We just got new furniture, new everything, and everything's gone," Idelkope said. "More so the memories. Picture books, her baby memories, everything's up in smoke."

She says if it wasn't for her dog Coco barking, they may not have made it out in time.  

"She saved the day," Idelkope said.  

10p-pkg-fire-family-imp-wcco2dhm.jpg
CBS

Investigators believe the fire started in the second floor kitchen. The State Fire Marshal's Office says smoking and cooking are the leading causes of fires in Minnesota.

Tina and Anna also can't return to their unit, and have been sleeping at a local hotel with help from the American Red Cross.

"We grabbed our phones and our wallets and I grabbed a laptop because I knew that I had client photos on there," Anna said.

Anna is a photographer who worked from home. She doesn't know if her camera equipment is salvageable.  

The neighbors both have online fundraisers and are receiving support from the community. Idelkope says her daughter's school has also been helpful in gathering clothing donations.

"I'm just glad everyone made it out safe and that no one was injured," Idelkope said. "Some minor smoke inhalation, but thankful that everyone made it out OK."

The state usually experiences the most deadly fires between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. American Red Cross volunteers are already seeing a 20% increase in fire responses so far this month, compared to last.

Kirsten Mitchell
web-kirsten-mitchell.jpg

Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November of 2021. A Saint Paul native, Kirsten is proud to tell stories in her home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and interned at WCCO during her time there.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 9:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.