DNR Launches "Fall Colors Finder," predicts a good peaking season ahead

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Some of you may have started pulling out those sweaters this week with crisp, cooler weather is moving in. This also means we'll soon be seeing red, orange and yellow in our trees.

The Department of Natural Resources just launched its "Fall Color Finder" map online, which helps you track which parts of our state are peaking. It shows all green still because nothing is peaking yet, but you can click the dots, representing each state park, to see what the colors are looking like in each park in real-time.

"Fall time is like perfect sweater weather, get the neutrals out," said John Geiger, of Prior Lake, who enjoyed a picnic along Como Lake Saturday afternoon.

"I love going for walks in the fall," said Katie Altpeter, of St. Paul, who was walking around Como Lake with her friend, Rachel Perlin.

The leaves are still green around Como Lake, with just a few leaves showing of a sliver of the season ahead, turning red and yellow. The DNR says leaves are already starting to change way up north.

"Mid-September to late September is when they should be peaking along the border," said Val Cervenka, a forest health program coordinator with the DNR. She says leaf peaking will make its way to the Twin Cities around early to mid-October. The southern part of the state will peak by late October.

"I think this year is going to be good because we have had at least adequate moisture in a lot of the state," said Cervenka.

Altpeter and Perlin are already planning when they're going to go on their leaf-peeping hike.

"Bean and Bear Lake," said Altpeter. "There's a hike around there that I went to last year that had some beautiful fall colors."

"[I'd go hiking] beginning to middle of October because it's not too cold yet, but starting to see those leaves change," said Perlin.

Cervenka agrees the start of October is the time to see the best colors.

"Simply because you're starting to get those cool nights and that's what we need for that great red color," said Cervenka. "Fingers crossed for a really great year."

The DNR says the only thing that would cut this fall color season short is a wind, rain or snow storm, which usually forces all the dying leaves to fall off the trees early.

To monitor the DNR Fall Color Finder map, click here.