FAA, NTSB investigating plane crash on Lake Mille Lacs

MILLE LACS, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed into Lake Mille Lacs on Friday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a single-engine Icon A5 crashed into the lake around 1:50 p.m.

Only the pilot was on board, according to the FAA. They did not provide information on the condition of the pilot.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash and will provide further updates.