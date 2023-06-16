FAA investigating near-miss incident at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a close call between two flights in the Twin Cities earlier this week.

According to the FAA, the incident occurred Wednesday evening at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

An American Airlines aircraft was approaching to land when the air traffic controller instructed the flight to cancel the landing due to a Delta Air Lines plane still on the runway, the FAA said.

"The American Boeing 737 was approaching to land around 6:28 p.m. local time on June 14 when the controller cleared the Delta Airbus A220 for an immediate takeoff on Runway 30L" - FAA

Though the air traffic controller told the American Airlines flight to go around, the aircraft passed above and to the left side of the Delta flight.

The two aircraft involved were American Airlines Flight 2406 and Delta Air Lines Flight 1163.