Video: Dog chases off black bear from Lino Lakes family's front yard

LINO LAKES, Minn. – Black bears are making their presence known this summer.

One of the latest sightings comes from Lino Lakes, where the family pet sounded the alarm.

MORE: Why have there been so many recent bear sightings in the Twin Cities?



Robert Sibell shared a video of his dog Max barking at a black bear that was in the tree in the front yard.

Robert Sibell

The dog chases the bear out of the frame, before a woman eventually comes out and brings the dog inside.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is part of a national campaign to get people BearWise with these tips:

Never feed or approach bears Secure food, garbage and recycling Remove bird feeders when bears are active Never leave pet food outdoors Clean and store grills, smokers Alert neighbors to bear activity

MORE: Black bear seriously injures woman outside cabin in Nisswa