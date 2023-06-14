Video: Dog chases off black bear from Lino Lakes family's front yard
LINO LAKES, Minn. – Black bears are making their presence known this summer.
One of the latest sightings comes from Lino Lakes, where the family pet sounded the alarm.
Robert Sibell shared a video of his dog Max barking at a black bear that was in the tree in the front yard.
The dog chases the bear out of the frame, before a woman eventually comes out and brings the dog inside.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is part of a national campaign to get people BearWise with these tips:
- Never feed or approach bears
- Secure food, garbage and recycling
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active
- Never leave pet food outdoors
- Clean and store grills, smokers
- Alert neighbors to bear activity
