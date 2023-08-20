Here's how to stay cool - and save money - during this week's extreme heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- There was a retreat from the heat Sunday, but the cooler temperatures won't last long.

Once triple-digit temperatures hit midweek, some Minnesotans plan to stay indoors.

"I gotta do some activities inside," Jeanne Berg said. "Probably be cleaning the house and stuff, dusting [laughs]!"

"We stay inside the AC," Katie Organ said. "Make sure that we're hydrated."

John Marshall with Xcel Energy says there are things you can do ahead of the heat to help cut down energy costs.

"Fifty-percent of your energy bills in the summer are attributed to home cooling, so all of it does add up," Marshall said.

Lower that bill by switching to a programmable thermostat to keep the house a little bit warmer when no one is home. Marshall says HVAC maintenance is important and to make sure your AC coils and filters are clean.

When the heat does roll in, keep your shades shuttered and inside doors open. It will help keep your home cool without cranking the AC up.

"I usually try to keep the lights low in my house and shades shut so that the sun doesn't reach in," Organ said.

Turn ceiling fans counterclockwise to circulate air and avoid using warmer appliances, like the oven or dishwasher in the heat of day.

"Don't use your oven," Berg said. "You gotta depend on making salads. Macaroni salad, egg salad sandwiches on wheat bread with romaine lettuce. Hits the spot!"

For more tips on reducing energy costs, click here.