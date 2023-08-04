Evening of Fashion and Wind for Alzheimer's

A fun event this month pairs wine with fashion.

Style expert Grant Whittaker of Grant Whittaker Creative has curated the "Evening of Fashion and Wine for Alzheimer's."

The event is Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood.

General Admission tickets are still available.

All money raised this night goes to support The Alzheimer's Research Center at the Mayo Clinic

