Erin DuPree named Minnesota's first director of the Office of Cannabis Management

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans now know who will lead the agency overseeing the state's nascent legal marijuana market.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz's office announced Erin DuPree will be the state's first director of the Office of Cannabis Management.

Erin DuPree Office of Gov. Tim Walz

Walz said DuPree has "direct experience in Minnesota's hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations."

The OCM will be responsible for regulating cannabis, issuing licenses and developing regulations for businesses participating in the industry.

DuPree is currently the founder, vice president of sales and operations and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co. in Apple Valley. She also founded a business consulting company.

"DuPree is a proven and effective leader, who will be successful in standing up Minnesota's new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry," Walz said.

DuPree will start her new position Oct. 2.

Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults in May, but state leaders have said residents likely won't see a recreational marijuana dispensary in their communities until early 2025.

Note: The video above first aired Aug. 9, 2023.