Eric Herring, 32, shot to death inside Brooklyn Park apartment complex

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say a man was shot to death late Friday night, and a suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North just after 11 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. 

8a-video-brooklyn-park-wcco3we5.jpg
WCCO

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, later identified as 32-year-old Eric Herring. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Herring died at the scene.

Police said "an adult suspect" was arrested, and the two were "reportedly in a domestic relationship together."

The shooting is under investigation. 

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 2:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

