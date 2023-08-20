Eric Herring, 32, shot to death inside Brooklyn Park apartment complex

One person dead after shooting in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say a man was shot to death late Friday night, and a suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North just after 11 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, later identified as 32-year-old Eric Herring. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Herring died at the scene.

Police said "an adult suspect" was arrested, and the two were "reportedly in a domestic relationship together."

The shooting is under investigation.

Local Domestic Violence Resources



Women's Advocates

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

Minnesota Day One

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.