Greater Minnesota News

Entangled eagles struggling in Leech Lake saved by deputies

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Deputies swooped in to rescue a pair of quarreling eagles on Leech Lake Monday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says its water safety patrol spotted the eagles, who were struggling to stay afloat in Shingobee Bay while "locked together by wings and talons."

eagles.jpg
Cass Co. Sheriff's Office

Deputies freed the birds of prey, who then flew to shore to recover.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 8:43 PM

