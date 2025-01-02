Small engine repair shops adjust to warming Minnesota winters

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — We've got the cold, but no snow, and that's changing how some companies do business, including small engine repair shops.

"We are constantly on the phone giving estimates and seeing if people want to continue with the service," said Ashley Miller.

From the front desk to the service department, Don's Small Engine Service in Coon Rapids is staying busy, but that doesn't mean winter machines are filling their shop.

"I'm just working on a leaf vac. The season is not the season for it, but everything comes in and we have to take it in and work on it," said Frankie Gieth, a service technician.

By the look of things outside, you could almost use the leaf vac right now. The shop is still getting snow blowers, but not like previous winters.

"It's Minnesota, you never know. The winter is a little strange around here. It comes and goes," said Gieth.

There are roughly 80 snow blowers in need of repair at Don's. But if Minnesota had seen any snow at all, that number would likely double.

"I'd have more people in the front dropping their machines off," said Gieth.

And that could still happen, but two winters in a row of below-average snowfall, means machines sit idle. And that can do more harm than good.

"If you don't run the machine at least once a month and it's stored in a garage that's heated it might be okay. But if it's in a garage that's cold and hot and the seasons are changing and it's just sitting there, the gas is going to gum up or turn into powder," said Gieth.

Which is why Don's recommends running your snow blower while you wait for the snow. Something they hope we'll still see plenty of before spring arrives.

"It would be a little bit busier because people would be urgently wanting to come and get their stuff," said Gieth.

Don's also recommends using more expensive gas, premium gas in your snowblower. Adding a product like sea foam during the summer months and slow winters will help keep the engine fresh while it sits idle.