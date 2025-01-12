End of Minnesota clipper's snowfall arrives Sunday, but bitter cold follows closely behind

MINNEAPOLIS — The end of this clipper's snowfall is imminent, but a bitter cold is following closely behind it.

Snow totals for the metro were as expected, coming in around 1-2" with areas further north, like Duluth and north Brainerd, getting around 7" of snow total.

Even though the snow is expected to clear up, there is still a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Arrowhead region until 3 p.m. on Sunday, and a Winter Weather Advisory for all of northern and central Minnesota until this afternoon.

There has been some reports of pockets of freezing drizzle along and south of I-94, but that will change to light snow before ending.

Road conditions look to be relatively clear thanks to many of the major roads looking treated, however there have been some minor crashes. People hitting the road are advised to be careful.

Sunday afternoon into the evening is when the arctic blast is expected to come through, keeping the temperatures steadily falling.

By tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop below 0° with wind chills as low as -20° in the metro and -30° for northern parts of Minnesota.

This deep chill will last through Wednesday morning, with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the single digits and wind chills remaining below 0°.

Another warm up arrives Thursday and Friday with highs back near 32° and no significant chances for snow.

Temperatures will tumble again next weekend with highs back in the single digits. That cool down looks to last longer (and maybe be more potent) than the one moving in this weekend through Wednesday.