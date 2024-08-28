Judge grants emergency receivership for Lowry Apartments in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A judge on Wednesday granted emergency receivership for a downtown St. Paul apartment building with conditions Mayor Melvin Carter called "disgusting."

The ruling comes days after the mayor toured the Lowry Apartments and a week before it is scheduled to be auctioned following its foreclosure.

"The living conditions that Madison Equities has their tenants living in is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen in my entire life," Carter said.

The order cites trash and safety issues, as well as the presence of "feces, needles, foils, drug paraphernalia, etc." for the decision.

Residents told WCCO they've been dealing with mold issues, rodent and roach infestations and elevators that haven't worked for days.

Conditions inside the Lowry Apartments building WCCO

Earlier this month, inspectors revoked the building's fire certificate of occupancy due to dozens of code violations. The city also condemned seven apartments as "unfit for human habitation."

Madison Equities, which had owned the building, blamed crime and the city for the Lowry's troubles.

"The receiver will most likely struggle mightily to maintain the building and stop the crime that persists. This is a problem of the city's creation and only they can solve it," a representative for Madison Equities said in a statement.

The court appointed Frauenshuh, Inc. to act as the temporary owner of the Lowry until another receivership hearing scheduled for Sept. 10.

This is a developing story.