Woman on motorized scooter dies after catching fire outside northern Minnesota care center

ELY, Minn. — An 80-year-old woman died Monday after suffering severe burns in a fire outside of an assisted living facility in northern Minnesota, police say.

The woman was on a motorized scooter outside of the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely when she caught fire, the Ely Police Department said. It's unclear how the fire started or whether the scooter was involved.

Police said the woman was "fully engulfed" before facility staff were able to get her off the scooter. She was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Duluth, where she died.

A staff member was treated for less severe injuries at a hospital.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.