Highway 169 South closed near Elk River due to crash

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A portion of Highway 169 in Elk River is closed on Thursday morning after a crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the southbound lane of the highway is closed at 193rd Avenue Northwest. Officials are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

🚨ELK RIVER - EMERGENCY CLOSURE: Southbound Hwy 169 closed until further notice at 193rd due to crash.

Seek alternative routes, be patient and give emergency responders room to respond. Check https://t.co/1tGNWVnWCE for latest information.#mndottraffic #crash #elkrivermn pic.twitter.com/15YkHllNcS — MnDOT District 3 (@MnDOTcentral) May 23, 2024

Only one lane is operational in each direction on that stretch of highway as crews work on bridge construction.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more.