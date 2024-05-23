Highway 169 South closed near Elk River due to crash
ELK RIVER, Minn. — A portion of Highway 169 in Elk River is closed on Thursday morning after a crash.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the southbound lane of the highway is closed at 193rd Avenue Northwest. Officials are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.
Only one lane is operational in each direction on that stretch of highway as crews work on bridge construction.
This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more.