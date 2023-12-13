Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Eli Hart Memorial Playground approved by Mound City Council

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Mound approves plan for “Eli Hart Memorial Playground”
Mound approves plan for “Eli Hart Memorial Playground” 00:27

MOUND, Minn. — A group of Minnesotans got the green light to build a permanent tribute to 6-year-old Eli Hart.

Community members formed the Eli Hart Foundation earlier this year, and have been working to raise more than $200,000 to create the "Eli Hart Memorial Playground" at Surfside Park in Mound.

RELATED: Family, friends, community work to keep Eli Hart's name and memory alive one year later

The City Council approved the plan Tuesday night, and crews will break ground in the spring of 2024.

eli-hart.jpg
Eli Hart  Hart Family

Hart's mother, Julissa Thaler, was found guilty in February of first- and second-degree murder in his death and is serving a life sentence. Investigators found Hart's body in the trunk of her car in May of 2022 during a traffic stop in Orono.

Tory Hart, Hart's father, had been petitioning Dakota County for custody of his son months before his death. He has filed a civil suit against Dakota County for wrongful death.

RELATED: Julissa Thaler found guilty on all counts in murder of her 6-year-old son, Eli Hart

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 8:31 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.