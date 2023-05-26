"Elections have consequences": Obama praises MN's 2023 session accomplishments

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Former President Barack Obama is putting the Minnesota Legislature's 2023 session in the national spotlight, saying it's a reminder that "elections have consequences."

Obama posted a thread on Twitter Friday morning, recapping the many DFL-backed initiatives that were signed into law over the course of just a few months.

If you need a reminder that elections have consequences, check out what's happening in Minnesota.https://t.co/JCMdLRantC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 26, 2023

"Earlier this year, Democrats took control of the State Senate by one seat after winning a race by just 321 votes. It gave Democrats control of both chambers of the state legislature and the governor's mansion," Obama said. "Since then, Minnesota has made progress on a whole host of issues – from protecting abortion rights and new gun safety measures to expanding access to the ballot and reducing child poverty. These laws will make a real difference in the lives of Minnesotans."

Obama added, "It's a reminder that, while the pace of change can often be slow, a small group of people can still help us take a giant leap forward – but only if we vote."

Democrats in Minnesota managed to check off all of the 30 biggest items on their ambitious agenda before the session adjourned Monday night. The accomplishments include a $3 billion tax cut bill aimed mostly at families with children that's partly offset by higher sales and other taxes to support transportation and housing. Paid family and medical leave will make it easier for Minnesotans to take time off to care for loved ones or their own health, but employers will have to pay.

State aid for public schools will be indexed to keep pace with inflation. Lawmakers enacted extensive new environmental protections. Recreational marijuana will start becoming legal for adults on Aug. 1. And Democrats moved quickly to lock in protections for abortion rights, as well as additional protections for the LGBTQ+ community, with the intention of making Minnesota a refuge state for those seeking gender-confirming procedures.

The 2023 Legislature was also the most diverse ever, and it was reflected in the Democratic agenda. The People of Color and Indigenous Caucus hopes to use 2024 to build on efforts to make Minnesota a more inclusive and just state, and make further investments in Black and brown communities.

Several laws passed this session with a focus on helping people of color. They included driver's licenses for all regardless of immigration status, an ethnic studies curriculum for schools, protecting workers in meatpacking plants and warehouses, and expunging records for marijuana convictions.