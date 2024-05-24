Watch CBS News
Elderly man dies in south Minneapolis house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died after a house fire in south Minneapolis on Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a two-story home on the 4800 block of 12th Avenue South around 12:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the first floor and chimney.

Personal items and debris in the home made it difficult for crews to to enter, MFD says. They were eventually able to lay lines and conduct a search of the home.

Crews found an elderly man and carried him out of the house. He was declared dead at the scene.

As of 3:45 p.m., crews were still at the scene working to extinguish the fire.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 4:07 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

