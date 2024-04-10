Watch CBS News
Muslims across Minnesota celebrate Eid al-Fitr Wednesday

By Pauleen Le

How Minnesota Muslims are preparing for Eid Al-Fitr
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — After the month of fasting from sunrise to sunset for Ramadan, Muslims across Minnesota and around the world are ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The celebration includes special morning prayers as people greet each other with "Eid Mubarak," meaning "Blessed Eid" and with formal embraces. 

Sweet dishes are prepared at home and gifts are given to children and those in need. In addition, Muslims are encouraged to forgive and seek forgiveness. Practices vary from country to country.

Eid al-Fitr is also seen as a spiritual celebration of Allah's provision of strength and endurance.

Amid the reflection and rejoicing, Eid al-Fitr is a time for charity, known as Zakat al-Fitr. Eid is meant to be a time of joy and blessing for the entire Muslim community and a time for distributing one's wealth.

The NorthWest Islamic Community Center is one of several locations holding Eid prayers.

The Muslim American Society of Minnesota is also holding Eid prayers throughout the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is April 9, 2024. 

First published on April 10, 2024 / 5:51 AM CDT

