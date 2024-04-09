Minnesota Muslims prep to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr

How Minnesota Muslims are preparing for Eid Al-Fitr

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the most anticipated Islamic holidays, is just around the corner. Muslims around the world are getting ready to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Wednesday.

Eid is an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan and the beginning of a three-day extravaganza.

While celebrations vary among families the excitement was on full display inside Minneapolis' Karmel Mall.

Asha Mohamed said this Eid is very special for her family as she celebrates with her first child, Alani.

"Spending time with the family and just catching up on what everyone's been doing this past month and how they spent Ramadan," Mohamed said.

From bedazzled dresses to printed hijabs, the possibilities are endless for those looking to feel and look their best to celebrate Eid.

"The outfits are a big part of Eid, abayas , henna, the whole nine yards," Mohamed said.

Many women were getting ready with henna and getting their eyebrows done like Sabrina.

"I'm got everything, I'm ready for tomorrow (Wednesday)." Sabrina said. "It's like Christmas for us basically, it's when day everybody comes together."

Muslims will congregate at their local mosques before family members exchange gifts and enjoy a meal together.

Eid Mubarak to all celebrating in Minnesota on Wednesday.