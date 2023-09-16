EggRoll Queen overwhelmed by community support following burglary

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A thief took a big bite out a family's food-truck business earlier this week, but now the family is getting a full serving of community support.

Mai Vang has been running EggRoll Queen food trucks for eight years. But on Wednesday evening, she says thieves reached into her truck and stole her bag of profits.

"We are short staffed now. All my kids go to school and all my nephew, they're all back to school. So I don't have people so I have to be like, everything from dishes to cleaning to prepping, everything," said Vang.

Mai says it's that business that kept her from going to the bank for more than two weeks, meaning there was more $20,000 in the stolen bag.

"We called the police but I don't think we're going to recover that cash," Vang said.

Vang posted an emotional live stream to Facebook shortly after the burglary, but turned down offers for a GoFundMe, blaming herself for the theft.

"They come out and support me, you know, because they are kind, and they love my food and so on. But, you know, it's not fair for me to say, hey, you know, I was being stupid, and I lost this much money. So come help me," she explained.

Since posting about the theft though, fans of the food and random members of the community have been stepping up, donating more than $2,500 so far to help recoup what was stolen.

"We have a lot of people come and support us. And by the end of the month, we should be able to cover it. That would be nice," Vang said.

Back in December, someone stole a generator and catalytic converter from one of their trucks.

Police haven't made an arrest in either case.