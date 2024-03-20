Edina police investigating shooting at LA Fitness

EDINA, Minn. — Police in Edina are investigating a shooting at a gym Wednesday night.

The Edina Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting at the LA Fitness on the 4100 block of West 76th Street around 8 p.m.

Witnesses told WCCO it started as a fight on the basketball courts and may have escalated into gunshots. However, police say they haven't been able to find anyone who was hurt and this was not an active shooter.

Edina police say that they believe there was a disturbance inside the gym earlier in the evening, which resulted in the suspects leaving and returning. Once they returned, a confrontation allegedly occurred in which a gun was displayed. At least one shot was fired.

The suspects ran out of the gym and left in a vehicle, according to police. No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.