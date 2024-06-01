Edina police are searching for a missing woman

EDINA, Minn. — Edina police say they are looking for a missing woman, named Michell Mushel, who was last seen at the Edina Art Fair around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say that she is a vulnerable adult and describe her as being five feet two inches tall with chin-length black hair. She was also wearing a mint green t-shirt, baggy blue denim pants and black athletic shoes. Michelle always wears round prescription glasses.

Michelle Mushel Edina Police

Police say that Michelle does not have her phone, wallet or purse on her. They are asking the public to please contact Edina Police at 952-826-1600 if you see her or know her whereabouts.