Edina apartment shooting leads to standoff; man arrested

EDINA, Minn. — Police arrested a man following an hours-long standoff at an Edina apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive on the report of shots fired shortly after midnight, according to the Edina Police Department.

Police say they determined a domestic argument occurred inside the vestibule of an apartment building when a resident shot into it and returned to his apartment.

MORE NEWS: Spanish-speaking construction workers the targets of robberies, says MPD

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiations Team were called to negotiate with the man.

Negotiations continued until around 4:20 p.m., when the man exited the apartment and officers arrested him without incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident.