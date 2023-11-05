Eden Prairie pop-up holiday shop supports grieving families

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — November is Children's Grief Awareness Month and this year, holiday shoppers can give back while picking up presents.

At first glance, it looks like a typical holiday store at the Eden Prairie Center. But proceeds from each sale go back to the community to help families like the Husmanns.

"I'm hoping that if people are walking in and they see Aaron's picture here and if they are thinking about it, they know, don't. There's a reason someone cares about you," Thuy Husmann said.

Her son died by suicide last April during his junior year in high school. He leaves behind his grieving parents and siblings.

"There's something about losing a child. It is truly my worst nightmare and probably a lot of others," Husmann said.

After his death, his family found support through the Grief Club of Minnesota. It's a nonprofit that serves families who have lost loved ones under the age of 25 through counseling and support groups at no cost.

"We know that families that can process together and acknowledge the pain and tragedy that they are going through, that it's such a critical part of their healing process," Co-Founder and Executive Director Sarah Kroenke said.

Husmann is turning her pain into purpose.

MORE NEWS: Courage Kenny Classic brings best wheelchair basketball teams together in Twin Cities

"If we could save one life, so that one family won't have to go through what we're going through," she said about the store.

All proceeds will go to the Grief Club, while the shop itself brings community resources and mental health awareness.

"Our hope and our goal is just to bring awareness to the community about the importance of providing support and the cost of inactivity if we don't provide healthy opportunities for grief expression," Kroenke said.

The shop is run entirely by volunteers with the items all donated by 180 Degrees. They will be open again from Nov. 9-12 at the Eden Prairie Center.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.