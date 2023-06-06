1 still hospitalized after fire that destroyed 2 Eden Prairie homes

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Officials say one person is still hospitalized after a fire that destroyed two homes in Eden Prairie Friday.

In an update on Monday, the Eden Prairie Fire Department said one adult is continuing treatment for burns. Four people -- two adults and two children -- were hospitalized after the fire, and three have been treated and released.

The fire began in a home on the 10000 block of Lee Drive in Eden Prairie early Friday morning and spread to a second home. The surrounding neighborhood was briefly evacuated and crews from five different departments responded.

The four people who were hospitalized were all in the first home. Two adults got out of the second home uninjured. A cat in the first home died, and a dog is still unaccounted for.

The fire department said the fire caused two oxygen tanks to explode. Neighbors told WCCO they were awakened by sounds of explosions on Friday.

Temporary housing has been set up for those displaced by the fire.

The fire's cause is still being investigated.