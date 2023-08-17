Dog bites 3 people, including toddler, after jumping from SUV window on Eden Prairie exit ramp, police say

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Police are investigating a dog attack involving three victims, including a toddler, on an Eden Prairie exit ramp Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the top of the westbound Highway 494 ramp to Flying Cloud Drive at about 2:30 p.m. Police say when a man walked up to an SUV while panhandling, one of the three dogs inside the vehicle jumped out the window. The dog then chased down and bit the man, a woman and 2-year-old child who were with him.

Police say when the driver opened their door to get the dog, the other two dogs jumped out, though they didn't bite anyone.

All three victims were treated at an area hospital for bite wounds, and all are expected to survive.

Police say the driver is cooperating.