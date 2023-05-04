Ed Sheeran found not liable of copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" in hit song "Thinking Out Loud"

Ed Sheeran speaks after jury finds he didn't copy Marvin Gaye Ed Sheeran speaks after jury finds he didn't copy Marvin Gaye 06:48

NEW YORK -- A jury has found Ed Sheeran did not copy key elements of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when he wrote "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran was accused of copyright infringement by the heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On."

"I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time, I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all," said Sheeran moments after the verdict was read.

During the trial, Sheeran claimed "Thinking Out Loud" is an original creation with a co-writer, and that both songs follow what he called a common chord progression.

The judge, in his instructions, told jury members "independent creation is a complete defense, no matter how similar that song is."

Family members of the plaintiffs declined to speak with us after the verdict was read.