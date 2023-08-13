Ed Sheeran makes appearance at Mall of America Lego Store before U.S. Bank Stadium show

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Lego Store at Mall of America had the A team on staff this weekend.

Ed Sheeran made an appearance at store ahead of his concert at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday night.

Ed Sheeran/Instagram

He worked the counter and interacted with fans.

He also performed his song "Lego House" in front of the Lego Store.

