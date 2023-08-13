Watch CBS News
Ed Sheeran makes appearance at Mall of America Lego Store before U.S. Bank Stadium show

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Ed Sheeran visits Mall of America Lego store
Ed Sheeran visits Mall of America Lego store 00:32

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Lego Store at Mall of America had the A team on staff this weekend.

Ed Sheeran made an appearance at store ahead of his concert at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday night.

10p-sotvo-ed-sheeran-mo-wcco3v3w.jpg
Ed Sheeran/Instagram

He worked the counter and interacted with fans. 

He also performed his song "Lego House" in front of the Lego Store.

August 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

