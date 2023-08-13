Ed Sheeran makes appearance at Mall of America Lego Store before U.S. Bank Stadium show
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Lego Store at Mall of America had the A team on staff this weekend.
Ed Sheeran made an appearance at store ahead of his concert at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday night.
He worked the counter and interacted with fans.
He also performed his song "Lego House" in front of the Lego Store.
