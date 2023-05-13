Early Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after a shooting in St. Paul early Saturday morning.
St. Paul police say they arrived at the 1000 block of Pacific Street around 2:30 a.m. to find a "chaotic scene."
A man, who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It's the 14th homicide in St. Paul so far this year.
The incident is under investigation.
