Early Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Paul

Man shot, killed in Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood of St. Paul

Man shot, killed in Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood of St. Paul

Man shot, killed in Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood of St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after a shooting in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

St. Paul police say they arrived at the 1000 block of Pacific Street around 2:30 a.m. to find a "chaotic scene."

A man, who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's the 14th homicide in St. Paul so far this year.

The incident is under investigation.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



Saint Paul police officers are on the 1000 block of Pacific Street investigating a homicide. One person has died.



Watch here for updates and media availability. pic.twitter.com/8Rj8QWQI3F — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 13, 2023