Early Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

Man shot, killed in Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood of St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after a shooting in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

St. Paul police say they arrived at the 1000 block of Pacific Street around 2:30 a.m. to find a "chaotic scene." 

A man, who had been shot was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It's the 14th homicide in St. Paul so far this year.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 8:06 AM

