Eagan's Schulze Lake to reopen Friday after potential norovirus outbreak

Outbreak at Schulze Lake in Eagan may be due to norovirus, experts say

EAGAN, Minn. -- A popular Twin Cities lake that closed last week due to a possible norovirus outbreak will reopen on Friday.

Schulze Lake closed on June 2 after more than 60 people got sick after swimming in the water.

The lake will reopen on Friday, as will equipment rentals.

The Minnesota Department of Health encourages beach-goers not to swim if they've had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 72 hours. MDH says to shower before and after swimming and avoid getting water in mouths.

