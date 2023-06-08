Eagan's Schulze Lake to reopen Friday after potential norovirus outbreak
EAGAN, Minn. -- A popular Twin Cities lake that closed last week due to a possible norovirus outbreak will reopen on Friday.
Schulze Lake closed on June 2 after more than 60 people got sick after swimming in the water.
The lake will reopen on Friday, as will equipment rentals.
The Minnesota Department of Health encourages beach-goers not to swim if they've had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 72 hours. MDH says to shower before and after swimming and avoid getting water in mouths.
Note: The video above originally aired on June 5.
