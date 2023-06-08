Watch CBS News
Eagan's Schulze Lake to reopen Friday after potential norovirus outbreak

EAGAN, Minn. -- A popular Twin Cities lake that closed last week due to a possible norovirus outbreak will reopen on Friday.

Schulze Lake closed on June 2 after more than 60 people got sick after swimming in the water.

The lake will reopen on Friday, as will equipment rentals. 

The Minnesota Department of Health encourages beach-goers not to swim if they've had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 72 hours. MDH says to shower before and after swimming and avoid getting water in mouths.

