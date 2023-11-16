Watch CBS News
Minneapolis man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for armed carjacking of preacher

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a Minneapolis man to over six years in prison for carjacking a preacher at gunpoint over two years ago, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Thursday.

Dwight Keith Eaglehawk, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking in July.

On Aug. 1, 2021, Eaglehawk approached a preacher handing out water bottles to people experiencing homelessness in a parking lot near Lake Street in south Minneapolis, court documents say. He requested a couple of bottles of water before brandishing a firearm and demanding the preacher's car. After taking the victim's keys, he fled in the stolen vehicle.

Eaglehawk's 80-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 3:29 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

