Watch CBS News
Crime

Man pleads guilty to armed carjacking of a preacher in south Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 21, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 21, 2023 01:36

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Thursday to an armed carjacking of a preacher nearly two years ago, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced.

Dwight Keith Eaglehawk, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking in connection to the Aug. 1, 2021 case.

According to court documents, Eaglehawk approached the victim in a parking lot near Lake Street in south Minneapolis while they were giving out water bottles to people experiencing homelessness.

Eaglehawk requested two bottles of water before brandishing a firearm and demanding the victim's car. After taking the keys from the preacher, Eaglehawk fled in the stolen vehicle.

Eaglehawk's sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 6:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.