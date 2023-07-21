Man pleads guilty to armed carjacking of a preacher in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Thursday to an armed carjacking of a preacher nearly two years ago, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced.

Dwight Keith Eaglehawk, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking in connection to the Aug. 1, 2021 case.

According to court documents, Eaglehawk approached the victim in a parking lot near Lake Street in south Minneapolis while they were giving out water bottles to people experiencing homelessness.

Eaglehawk requested two bottles of water before brandishing a firearm and demanding the victim's car. After taking the keys from the preacher, Eaglehawk fled in the stolen vehicle.

Eaglehawk's sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.