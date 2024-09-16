Suspected DWI driver escapes SUV before train collision in southern Minnesota, sheriff says

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

Leaders react to 2nd assassination attempt against Trump, and more headlines

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — A North Mankato man was taken into custody on suspicion of driving drunk early Sunday after he escaped his SUV before it was struck by a Union Pacific train.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened just before 2:30 a.m. on County Road 114 in Lake Crystal, just southwest of Mankato.

Deputies found the 53-year-old driver nearby, who said his SUV "got hung up on the train tracks" when he was making a U-turn. No one else was in the vehicle and there were no reported injuries.

The sheriff's office says the man refused to take a DWI test and said the SUV didn't have an ignition interlock, which is a violation of his driver's license restrictions.

He is being held in Blue Earth County Jail where he awaits formal charges.

WCCO-TV does not typically identify individuals unless they are officially charged with crimes.