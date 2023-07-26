Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes 7-figure donation to SAG-AFTRA relief fund amid actors' strike

How 1960, 2023 Hollywood strikes compare How the Hollywood strikes of 1960 and 2023 compare 01:58

Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a "milestone" seven-figure donation to a relief fund for actors amid their ongoing strike against major Hollywood studios.

Following the announcement that thousands of film and television actors in SAG-AFTRA were going on strike beginning July 13, leaders of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation — a nonprofit group associated with the union which provides emergency assistance to members — sent a letter to 2,700 of the union's highest-earning actors, explaining the financial strains the strike would cause, Variety reported Monday.

Shortly after, Johnson's team made an undisclosed seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Emergency Financial Assistance and Disaster Relief Fund, the union confirmed to CBS News Tuesday.

"While the Foundation does not disclose amounts from its donors, we can reconfirm Dwayne Johnson contributed a 7-figure to its charitable Emergency Financial Assistance Program," a SAG-AFTRA representative said in a statement, calling it the "single largest donation" since the foundation was created in 1985.

For the first time since 1960, both Hollywood actors and writers are on strike simultaneously, a move which has effectively shut down scripted production across the industry. The Screen Actors Guild has more than 160,000 members, although the strike only affects the union's roughly 65,000 actors.