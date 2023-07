How the Hollywood strikes of 1960 and 2023 compare The last time writers and actors were on strike at the same time was 1960. In that work stoppage, unions won residuals, industry health care and pension plans that provided benefits for thousands of Hollywood workers. Writers and actors are again on the picket lines, fighting with the studios about pay in an era of new technology. CBS News' Lilia Luciano has more on the similarities between the two strikes.