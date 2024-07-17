Sheriff: Man ran stop sign, had not been wearing seat belt in deadly Wisconsin crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — Authorities are investigating after a 77-year-old man driving an SUV died in a crash with a semi in western Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:46 a.m. at 710th Street and 240th Avenue in Spring Brook.

Upon arrival, responders found the lone occupant of the SUV, who they say no longer had a pulse. Life-saving measures were attempted but he died on the scene.

Investigators say a driver in a loaded log truck had been traveling eastbound on 240th Avenue when the SUV, traveling southbound on 710th Street, did not stop at a stop sign and continued into the intersection, colliding with the truck.

The driver of the SUV had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office. His identity will be released pending family notification.

The driver of the semi did not suffer any injuries.