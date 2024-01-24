Dumpster fire spreads to home in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are battling a fire in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning that started in a dumpster before spreading to a home.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 1800 block of Sixth Street South around 5:45 a.m. The fire had spread all the way to the attic of the two-and-a-half story home.

"Due to the extensive amount of fire spread, all crews have exited the building and changed to an exterior fire attack," the fire department said around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.