Woman, 19, hurt in "drug-related" shooting in northern Minnesota, sheriff says

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A 19-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting in northern Minnesota on Tuesday that was likely drug-related, authorities said.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the woman and a 17-year-old boy drove to the 6200 block of Bergquist Road in Duluth Township to meet a 19-year-old man.

During the meeting, the man pulled out a .22 caliber pistol and shot at the other pair's vehicle multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was hit in the foot, and she and the boy drove to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released.

All three people involved knew each other, the sheriff's office said. The alleged shooter was arrested on Wednesday and is in custody awaiting charges.

