Suspect in Duluth shooting arrested in Columbia Heights

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say a man was arrested in Columbia Heights Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Duluth that happened last weekend.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the shooting occurred Saturday on the 100 block of East Third Street. The incident that led to the shooting involved parties who knew each other, police said, but an uninvolved 59-year-old man was hit by a bullet. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Police said the shooter fled the scene.

READ MORE: Standoff at central Minnesota cemetery ends in arrest of arson suspect

Tuesday evening, the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the shooting in Columbia Heights.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.