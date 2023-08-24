Duluth police release body-cam footage from deadly police shooting in Feb.

DULUTH, Minn. -- The Duluth Police Department released body-cam footage Thursday from the deadly February police shooting of 34-year-old Zachary Shogren.

On Feb. 24, 2023, around 2:20 p.m., police officers attempted to arrest Shogren for felony threats of violence.

Shogren allegedly charged at an officer with a knife and the officer fired their handgun. Officers rendered aid to the man until he could be transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The police officer who shot Shogren -- who has not been publicly identified due to their undercover work with the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force -- will not be charged for Shogren's death.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said in the body-cam footage press release, "The Duluth Police Department extends our condolences to the Shogren family and those who knew him. While we mourn the loss of Mr. Shogren, it is important to remember that the officers involved in this incident acted in accordance with the deadly force standard in Minnesota. Events like this are never easy on our staff or our community."

Portions of the video below have been redacted, edited, and altered by the Duluth Police Department to protect the identities of the individuals involved.

Viewer discretion is advised.