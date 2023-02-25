Watch CBS News
BCA investigating after man shot, killed by Duluth police

DULUTH, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating after police shot and killed a man Friday afternoon while trying to arrest him in Duluth.

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of East 5th Street while officers were attempting to arrest a 34-year-old man for felony threats of violence.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands as well as "less lethal options" including taser and 40MM sponge rounds.

The man then allegedly charged at an officer with a knife and the officer fired their handgun.

Officers rendered aid to the man until he could be transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The officers involved are on standard administrative leave as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates the incident.

