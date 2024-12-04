Watch CBS News
Duluth man struck by two cars while riding bike

DULUTH, Minn. — A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being struck by two cars. 

Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday night near Mesaba Avenue below West 1st Street. The bicyclist, a 60-year-old man, was riding westbound when he went through the crosswalk. Police say he did not check for oncoming traffic. The cyclist was then hit by two cars.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say that neither driver showed signs of impairment. 

Police are not releasing the name of the bicyclist until next of kin are notified. 

