Duluth breaks seasonal snowfall record, NWS says

DULUTH, Minn. -- This snowfall season is officially Duluth's snowiest on record, per the National Weather Service.

While the record was set around 2:30 a.m. when the NWS measured 135.8", by 7 a.m., the total had climbed to 137.1", nearly 2 inches more than the previous record of 135.4" set in 1995-1996.

The NWS awarded this season the Golden Shovel for breaking the record.

In case you missed it, 2022-2023 has been awarded the Golden Shovel Award for Seasonal Snowfall. As of 7AM this morning, April 20, we are at 137.1". This is (so far) 1.7" over the previous record. We have until June 30 until the count resets. #mnwx #wiwx #snowfall pic.twitter.com/NRqq4ujVUN — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 20, 2023

With a wintry mix still falling up north Thursday afternoon, Duluth may add to the record accumulation.

Chanhassen also saw its snowiest season on record, hitting 101.7" on Sunday. The previous record was 90.2" in 2010-2011.

At MSP Airport, it's been the third snowiest season. As of April 2, NWS had measured 89.7" at the airport, about 5.5" shy of second place and nearly 9" short of the record.