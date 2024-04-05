Drought conditions cause lower than usual water levels, DNR warns boaters

MINNEAPOLIS — With boating season just days away for some, the Minnesota DNR is encouraging boaters to take caution as drought conditions persist throughout the state.

According to the DNR, 40% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe or moderate drought conditions. It's a far cry from the same time last year, when melting snow caused flooding concerns across the state.

"Last year in 2023, we were preparing for a flood, we had water over some of our roadways, we could not launch boats on time, because of the water coming into our service," said Kori Derrick-Cisewski, General Manager of Bayport Marina. "Well, this year is the opposite. Waters a little bit on the lower side and we're hoping that we could actually get rain to bring it up a little bit."

"We didn't have the spring recharge for lakes and rivers, we're seeing really low conditions on water bodies and it's just gonna make launching boats difficult because of that low water," said Nancy Stewart, Water Recreation Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. "It's too shallow to float the boat off the trailer and so there just isn't enough water to float the boat and actually, you know, successfully launch your boat."

Currently, the St. Croix is sitting at 675 feet. At it's peak last year, the river crested at 688 feet, a foot above flood stage.

"There's a lot less stress, I guess, going into the season, because we aren't dealing with the unknown of how high the water was going to go and whatnot," Derrick-Cisewski said. "But it is stressful knowing that could we have a drought like summer and we are worried about levels going even further down."

"We're just trying to get the word out to be aware, it's not, you know, it's not just launch as normal. It definitely just will take some consideration and some thought and observing, you know, what you're doing and what the conditions are," Stewart said.

The Minnesota DNR says its working to repair boat ramps damaged over the winter and extending them where possible.

"A boater might be able to launch into the space at the end of the boat ramp — however, a buildup of the material moved by power loading settles beyond the ramp can prevent boaters from getting to deeper water." a release from the DNR states.

"With unusually low water levels, people launching larger boats and pontoons with longer trailers will need to pay extra special attention to ramp lengths and depths," Stewart said. "It really is worth taking that extra time, maybe using something where you can test the water depth, you know, a pole or something that you can kind of stick in and get a feel for it."

If you are able to launch, being extra aware once on the water is encouraged.

"If you're on unfamiliar waters, having those depth maps and then just realizing everything's gonna be a couple feet less than what it shows and really be watching out for those different features on the water," Stewart said. "There could be more shallow things...shallow rocks, trees that have fallen in, especially in rivers and sandbars... just that much more apparent and causing problems for boaters."

In a release, Stewart offered the following tips for launching boats in low water conditions:

Launch slowly.

Have a spotter in the boat while launching so trailer tires and boat axles don't fall off the last plank where an existing blowhole might be present.

Have hip boots or waders and a life jacket as it might help to get in the water and guide the boat or check the ramp for firmness and water depth.

Lower the motor only after making sure there is enough water depth.

Use a lake map as a guide to avoid shallow areas and watch for obstructions.

For public water access maps, state water trail maps and boating information, go to the DNR's public water access webpage.