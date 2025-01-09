Drones spotted flying over nuclear plant in Minnesota

Several celebrity homes destroyed in LA wildfires, and more headlines

WELCH, Minn. — Red Wing police officers say four to five drones were spotted flying around a nuclear plant on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Red Wing Police Department, officers with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant on the 1700 block of Wakonade Drive that four to five drones had been spotted flying around.

Officers from the Red Wing Police Department and the Prairie Island Tribal Police Department responded to the area and said they observed two drones flying around the Nuclear Plant and Lock and Dam #3.

Officers say they monitored the drones until they were no longer seen in the area.

Police say they were unable to locate the person or persons piloting the drones, but said in a press release that there is no active threat to the public.

According to law enforcement, the incident is not currently under active investigation by the Red Wing Police Department.